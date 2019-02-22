Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Shostek Hoover. View Sign

Sally Shostek Hoover, 60, died Wednesday morning in Geisinger Community Medical Center with her two brothers at her side. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Sally Drula Shostek. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carole Hallisky.



A lifelong resident of the city, before her illness she was a retail manager at both Zales and Fashion Bug. She was a member of Mary Mother of God Parish, at Holy Rosary Church, 326 William St.



Surviving are two brothers, Michael Shostek, Dunmore; and Robert Shostek, Clifford Twp.; nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Dr. Baroody and her staff, especially Roseann, who was not just her case worker, but a true friend. Also, Dr. Yeager for his superior care and personal caring for Sally for many years, the physicians and nurses at CMC for their compassionate care over the years. A special thanks to her dear friends Diane, Elaine, Judy and Karen always being just a phone call away throughout her illness.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church. Friends are asked to go directly to the church.



There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care of the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.

1660 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

(570) 346-7336 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2019

