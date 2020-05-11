|
|
Salvatore A. Filippone, 99, a guest at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, died Saturday morning. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ann (Liptak) Filippone, on Oct. 23, 2019.
Born on Jan. 31, 1921, in Bayonne, N.J., Salvatore was the son of the late Basilio and Carmella (Carfagna) Filippone. Before relocating to Lake Ariel 31 years ago, he had owned his own landscaping business until his retirement. A decorated United States Army veteran of World War II, he was also a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church in Jermyn. An amazing golfer in his younger days, he had won countless tournaments throughout his career. He is now at peace, reunited with his beloved wife.
He is survived by nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, will be followed by entombment in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020