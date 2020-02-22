|
Salvatore M. Lauria, 71, of Carbondale, died Thursday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Angelika Lauria.
Born Sept. 1, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Salvatore and Patricia O'Neil Lauria.
Sal was a veteran of the United States Army and worked for 20 years at the Gentex Corp., Simpson. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed Western movies, golfing, playing handball and weightlifting.
He is also survived by two children, Steven Hazen and wife, Melissa; and Nancy Allen and husband, Thomas, all of Olyphant; three grandchildren, Madison Hazen and Zachary and Kristen Allen; one sister, Rosemary Garrison of Las Vegas, Nev.; a niece and a nephew.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and James Lauria.
As per Sal's request, he was cremated and no services will be held.
Arrangements were entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2020