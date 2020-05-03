|
Samuel Ira Conklin, 72, of Lake Ariel, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2020, following an accident at his home. He was born on Aug. 1, 1947, the son of Gerald and Gertrude (Jaggars) Conklin of Lake Ariel.
Sam worked at several local jobs before spending four years in the United States Coast Guard. He then worked for 30 years on the railroad in many capacities including bridge work, wood tie inspection and machinist. He was a past member of the Northeast Maple Producers, the Wayne County Beekeepers Association, and both a member and a past president of the Lake Ariel Fire Company. He was also a volunteer for many years at the Howetown Farm Show in Sterling.
Sam had many hobbies and interests, but the most important thing in his life was always his family and many friends. He loved reading about local and Civil War history, and also researching his family ancestry. He was passionate about antique farm equipment, especially gas-powered hit and miss engines, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to other gas engine owners. He was well known throughout the area for his homemade ice cream that he churned using one of his favorite antique engines.
He had a great love of the outdoors, and spent many days in his woods hunting, cutting firewood and just enjoying the peace and quiet. He also enjoyed fishing, and had recently started making his own lures.
Sam is survived by his daughter, Wendy Conklin of Scranton; a sister, Nancy Schweinsburg and husband, Fred, of South Canaan; a niece, Robyn Klein, husband, Joe, and son, Joey, of Maplewood; a nephew, Carl Schweinsburg and wife, Lorie, of Carbondale; an uncle, Earl Conklin of Honesdale; his longtime girlfriend, Luanne Bailey of Cresco; and many cousins.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James Wilson Funeral Home in Lake Ariel. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020