Sam Giombolini, 94, a 90-year resident of Jessup, died April 30 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley after an illness. His wife is the former Ruth Generotti. The couple would have been married 65 years in October.
Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Maria Benevenutti Giombolini.
As a child and teenager, he worked in the local coal mines.
He left Jessup High School and voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army. He was a World War II combat veteran who was involved in "The Battle of the Bulge." He saw action in France, Belgium and Germany. After the war, he was employed by Gasparini Construction, Chrysler Corp., Eynon, and for 27 years at RCA Corp., Dunmore, until his retirement. After retirement, he worked at the Jessup National Bank. He remained active with various projects well into his 80s.
He was a member of St. Mary Assumption Church, now known as Queen of Angels Parish. He was the oldest living member of the Jessup American Legion Michael Steiner Post 411, and a member of Jessup VFW Post 5544. He was also the oldest living member of the Jessup Hose Co. 1, a founding member of the Deer Run Hunting Club, and a member of the St. Ubaldo Society. In 1978, he was the "Primo Capitano," the first captain of the St. Ubaldo family. He was also a member of the 100 Club, Jessup, and a member of the Jessup Leopard's Football Club.
Sammy loved to cook and followed his mother-in-law's recipes and instructions. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an accomplished amateur carpenter, plumber and electrician, who was always ready and willing to help his family and friends with numerous projects. For many years, one of his passions was taking care of the Jessup Little League baseball and softball fields.
He will be dearly missed by many.
He is survived by two sons, Samuel D. Giombolini and Pierino "Pete" Giombolini, both of Jessup; two granddaughters, Alexa K. Giombolini, Jessup, and Sydney E. Giombolini, Jessup; a grandson, James A. Rinaldi and wife, Cassandra, active duty military, stationed in El Paso, Texas; a niece, Cheryl Vispi Pasqualichio, who was more like a daughter, and husband, Billy, Clarks Summit; nieces, Marie Sainz, Livorno Italy, and Elaine White and husband Jack, Blairstown, N.J.; nephews, Paul Sotak and wife, Lynn, Peckville, and Scott Hall and wife, Kelly, Archbald; first cousin, Robert "Bobby" Fumanti and wife, Frani, Exeter; several great and grand-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Linda O'Donnell Giombolini; sisters, Elizabeth Passeri, Rose Sainz, Molly Dominguez, Angeline "Cubie" Sotak and Madeline Hall; and a brother, Ethelo Giombolini.
The funeral and interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020