|
|
Sam Misiura was born on July 15, 1977, and raised in Clarks Summit.
His exciting journey in 2000 led him to Ohio, where he worked as an executive chef and, most recently, as a sales representative for Sirna & Sons of Ravenna, Ohio.
Sam passed away unexpectedly Sept. 30, leaving behind a wife, Lia, and two sons, Ewen (15) and Eli (13).
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory's Church, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 16, 2019