Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Sam Misiura
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory’s Church
330 North Abington Road
Clarks Summit, PA
Sam Misiura Obituary
Sam Misiura was born on July 15, 1977, and raised in Clarks Summit.

His exciting journey in 2000 led him to Ohio, where he worked as an executive chef and, most recently, as a sales representative for Sirna & Sons of Ravenna, Ohio.

Sam passed away unexpectedly Sept. 30, leaving behind a wife, Lia, and two sons, Ewen (15) and Eli (13).

A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory's Church, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 16, 2019
