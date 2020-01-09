|
Sammy Rudick, 87, of Kingsley, died Wednesday afternoon at Barnes-Kasson Hospital, Susquehanna, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Joan Drabik.
Born Nov. 2, 1932, in South Gibson, he was the son of the late Wasil and Dora Kozlow-ska Rudick. Sammy was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in United States Army, and was a member of Elk Mountain Post 8488, Lenox. He spent his entire career as a stone quarryman and retired full-time from Endless Mountain Stone Quarry, New Milford, but continued to work part-time until age 86.
Sammy will be fondly remembered for his hard work ethic, which he passed along to his family. He could always be counted on to help friends and neighbors with shoveling snow and cutting grass. Sammy enjoyed the outdoors, especially cutting and stacking wood and his famous barbecue chicken will be missed by many.
He is also survived by five children, Carolyn Alloway and husband, Walt, Glen Alden; David Rudick and wife, Peggy, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Greg Rudick, Clifford; Bonnie Kleha, Sayreville, N.J.; and Jeffery Rudick and wife, Ann, New Milford; seven grandchildren, Janet, Cathy, Tracy, Justin, Alisha, Julia and William; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Stella Miller, Tacoma, Wash.; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harry, Michael and John Rudick; and four sisters, Anna Shaika, Mary Allen, Ina Brong and Kathryn Satunas.
The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, officiated by the Rev. Bonnie Resseguie. Interment with military honors, South Gibson Cemetery, South Gibson.
Viewing hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of Elk Mountain Post 8488, 8212 State Route 106, Kingsley, PA 18826.
To share condolences and photos with Sammy's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020