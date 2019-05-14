Samuel A. Falcone Sr., 97, of Pittston, went into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, May 12.
A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Viewing hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 17, at 12:30 p.m. from St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Those who plan on attending are asked to go directly to the church the day of the funeral.
Interment services will be private at the family's convenience.
For further information or to express your condolences to Sam's family, visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2019