Samuel (Sam) C. Evans Jr., 59, of Pittston Twp., died unexpectedly Sunday morning at home. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen Zimmerman Evans. The couple celebrated their 18th anniversary on Saturday.
Born Aug. 17, 1960, son of the late Samuel Sr. and Maryanne Merritt Evans and raised in West Scranton, Sam was a graduate of West Scranton High School. A truck driver for more than 35 years, he was currently working for FedEx Corp.
Sam had an amazing work ethic. He was also a true outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and riding his ATV. He loved his trucks and his favorite, "Arizona," was even awarded for best-in-show. Above all, he loved his family, especially his "grandbabies." Taken too soon, he will be missed forever.
He is also survived by his seven children; eight grandchildren; three siblings; and nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 15, 2019