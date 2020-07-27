Home

Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Samuel J. Acculto of Roaring Brook Twp. and formerly of Dunmore died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, the former Jessica Ramik. They were married for 52 years.

Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Samuel J. and Sarah Ferraro Acculto and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Operation Desert Shield-Storm. Before retirement, he was employed by the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore. He enjoyed his winters in Florida, taking his red Mustang to meet his friends for coffee and especially spending quality time with his family.

Also surviving are three daughters, Lori and Matthew Goldstein, of Suwanee, Ga.; Janet and Sean O'Brien, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Samantha and Walter Tucky, of Roaring Brook Twp.; two sisters, Frances and Chuck Sardo, of Dunmore; and Marian and Joseph Demko, of Scranton; four grandchildren, Charlie, Luke and Tessa Goldstein, and Wyatt Tucky; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore, followed by private interment in Dunmore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, to fight back against Parkinson's disease, 7440 N. Shadeland Ave., Suite 202, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.


