Samuel John Tesluk, 74, of Friendsville, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, March 24, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Susan.
Born on Nov. 8, 1945, in Long Branch, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Peter and Filomena (Mazza) Tesluk. A Vietnam veteran, he served on active duty in the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, Samuel worked for more than 40 years as an over the road truck driver. Recently appointed mayor of Friendsville Borough, he also enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Samuel is also survived by four children, Barbara and husband (Archbald); Thomas and companion (Tunkhannock); Angela and husband (Wyalusing); John and wife (Tunkhannock); and three stepchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Joseph and wife (Scranton); Helena and husband (Hamilton, N.J.); and Thomas and wife (Tunkhannock); as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020