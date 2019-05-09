Samuel Mendola, 87, of Pittston, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Sam was born on Nov. 26, 1931, in Pittston, to the late Charles and Thelma Mendola. A 1949 graduate of Pittston High School, he served three years in the Marine Corps and one year in Korea. He worked for M&G Convoy, Newark, N.J., retiring in 1994.
After retirement, Sam enjoyed many years of fishing, gardening and watching the Yankees.
Sam is survived by his wife, Rosemary Chiumento Mendola; sister, Carrie Guzinski; his son, David Mendola; stepchildren, Frank Chiumento and Johnna Jalowiec; loving grandchildren, Katie, Christina, David, Sarah, John, Jenna and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Beau, Jackson and Caroline; and many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.
In addition to his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by his son, Sammy; and his brother, Charles.
Sam will be remembered fondly for the love and devotion he had for his family. He reveled in all their activities and accomplishments. The family would like to thank his son-in-law, Dr. Michael Jalowiec, and the nurses at Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Regional Hospital for their compassionate and outstanding care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.
The family will receive friends and relatives in the church from 9:30 to Mass time. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2019