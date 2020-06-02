|
Samuel P. Cerra, 78, of Carbondale, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife was the late Joanne D. Tolerico Cerra.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Dominic W. and Genevieve Andidora Cerra, he was a United States Air Force veteran. Sam was employed at Hendricks Mfg. Company, CSI-Waymart and was an entrepreneur. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending winters in Florida but most cherished his time spent with his grandchildren.
The family thanks Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore staff for their compassionate care.
He is survived by a daughter, Denise Moczulski and husband, Jeff, Mayfield; a son, Dominic W. Cerra and spouse, Ted Wells, Hawaii; grandchildren, Angeline Cerra, Nickolas Moczulski and Cameron Moczulski; a sister, Bernadette Starzer and husband, Paul, Carbondale; a good family friend, Maggie Carachilo; and a niece, three nephews, several cousins and great-aunts.
A graveside service and interment will be held Friday at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Purple Stride of Northeastern Pa. 2020) 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020