Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence A Gabriel Funeral Home
2 Hospital Street
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Cerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel P. Cerra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel P. Cerra Obituary
Samuel P. Cerra, 78, of Carbondale, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife was the late Joanne D. Tolerico Cerra.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late Dominic W. and Genevieve Andidora Cerra, he was a United States Air Force veteran. Sam was employed at Hendricks Mfg. Company, CSI-Waymart and was an entrepreneur. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending winters in Florida but most cherished his time spent with his grandchildren.

The family thanks Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore staff for their compassionate care.

He is survived by a daughter, Denise Moczulski and husband, Jeff, Mayfield; a son, Dominic W. Cerra and spouse, Ted Wells, Hawaii; grandchildren, Angeline Cerra, Nickolas Moczulski and Cameron Moczulski; a sister, Bernadette Starzer and husband, Paul, Carbondale; a good family friend, Maggie Carachilo; and a niece, three nephews, several cousins and great-aunts.

A graveside service and interment will be held Friday at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Purple Stride of Northeastern Pa. 2020) 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266.

Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -