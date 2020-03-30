|
|
Samuel (Chub) Runco, 100, left an emptiness with many people on March 25, 2020, with his passing. He was born Jan. 29, 1920, in Airia De Lago, Province de Cosenza, Italy. Sam moved to Throop at the age of 2 with his parents, the late Giacomo and Justina Runco, where he became a lifelong resident and an active member of his community.
Sam was well respected by his family and friends. He graduated from Throop High School, served as a SeaBee with the United States Navy during World War II, and continued his service by becoming an active member of the Herbert Clarke American Legion Post 180 for more than 70 years. He was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Throop. As a talented pattern maker and tailor, Sam spent his adult life working within the trade. Sam was an avid pinochle player and enigmatologist, solving crosswords, 3D and double-sided jigsaw puzzles.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, John and wife, Lucille; and Frank and wife, Monica; and sisters, Phyllis and husband, John Borrelli; Susan and husband, George Mahalske; and Antoinette.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Due to the circumstances surrounding our community and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral arrangements will be private under the care of John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Please send online condolences to [email protected] A public memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Sam Runco to the Herbert Clark American Legion Post 180, Throop, PA 18512, for outreach programs.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 30, 2020