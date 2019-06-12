Sandra E. Harris, 74, of Moosic, died Friday at Mountain View Care Center.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Stanley and Dorothy Decker Harris, Sandy was a graduate of Taylor-Moosic High School, class of 1962, and was a licensed cosmetologist. She worked as a receptionist at Sanderson Place in Scranton and Clarks Summit and at Looking Good All Over in Moosic. She was of the Protestant faith.



Sandy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a fun loving personality and a heart of gold. She was loved by many and touched the hearts of all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and her cat. She enjoyed baking and playing Scrabble. She especially enjoyed watching "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" with her grandsons and reality television shows with her granddaughters.



Surviving are her son, Donald Harris, wife, Eileen, and grandsons, David, Michael and Paul, all of Moosic; a daughter, Ronna Buckley and granddaughters, Ashley and Kayla, all of Taylor; and her beloved cat, Baby.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Harris Jr.



A private graveside service for her family will be held Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Memorial contributions may be sent to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.



Arrangements by the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.

Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2019