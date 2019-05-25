Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra J. Seamans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra J. Seamans, 68, Clifford Twp., died Thursday morning at home.



Born in New Jersey, the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Tiffany Franklin, she was a devoted wife and mother who always put the needs of her husband and sons before her own. One of her great passions in life was writing. She was a published author of short stories, winning several awards, and a former columnist for the Montrose Independent. Sandy had a love for books. An enthusiastic amateur photographer, she enjoyed taking photos of nature, her family and especially her grandsons. Sandy was a talented cook and baker who enjoyed preparing meals and desserts for her family and friends.



Sandra and Alvin Seamans were married Oct. 7, 1972. They struggled to raise two sons on their working dairy farm, sacrificing much to ensure the farm they worked hard to attain remained with their children and grandchildren. Alvin passed away March 27, 2015, and Sandra has been heartbroken ever since, finally joining her loving husband in peace.



The family would like to give a special thanks to loving friend, Cynthia Tetlock, who provided the support and care needed to fulfill Sandra's dying wish to leave the hospital and spend her final hours at home with her loved ones. The family would also like to thank PHHC Hospice for their assistance in ensuring she had a peaceful passing.



She is survived by two sons, Josh Seamans and companion, Nicole Sopinski; and Clyde Seamans and wife, Cathy, all of Clifford Twp.; three grandchildren, Jason, Caleb and Benjamin Seamans; a sister, Phyllis Donahue, Scranton; a brother, David Franklin, Nicholson; several nieces and nephews.



As per Sandy's request, she was cremated, and no services will be held.



Arrangements are entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.



To share condolences and photos with Sandy's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at

Sandra J. Seamans, 68, Clifford Twp., died Thursday morning at home.Born in New Jersey, the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Tiffany Franklin, she was a devoted wife and mother who always put the needs of her husband and sons before her own. One of her great passions in life was writing. She was a published author of short stories, winning several awards, and a former columnist for the Montrose Independent. Sandy had a love for books. An enthusiastic amateur photographer, she enjoyed taking photos of nature, her family and especially her grandsons. Sandy was a talented cook and baker who enjoyed preparing meals and desserts for her family and friends.Sandra and Alvin Seamans were married Oct. 7, 1972. They struggled to raise two sons on their working dairy farm, sacrificing much to ensure the farm they worked hard to attain remained with their children and grandchildren. Alvin passed away March 27, 2015, and Sandra has been heartbroken ever since, finally joining her loving husband in peace.The family would like to give a special thanks to loving friend, Cynthia Tetlock, who provided the support and care needed to fulfill Sandra's dying wish to leave the hospital and spend her final hours at home with her loved ones. The family would also like to thank PHHC Hospice for their assistance in ensuring she had a peaceful passing.She is survived by two sons, Josh Seamans and companion, Nicole Sopinski; and Clyde Seamans and wife, Cathy, all of Clifford Twp.; three grandchildren, Jason, Caleb and Benjamin Seamans; a sister, Phyllis Donahue, Scranton; a brother, David Franklin, Nicholson; several nieces and nephews.As per Sandy's request, she was cremated, and no services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.To share condolences and photos with Sandy's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com Published in Scranton Times on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close