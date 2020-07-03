Home

Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Dunmore Cemetery
Sandy Wiatrowski of Dunmore died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. She was preceded in death by her honey, Gerald Kavalow, who died May 25, 2019.

Born in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Blanche Ignosiah. She was employed by Ragnacci's Restaurant before her death.

Surviving are a daughter, Amy L. Wiatrowski; a son, David A. and wife, Carolyn Wiatrowski; two grandsons, John D. Bannon and girlfriend, Katerina LaChase; and Jacob David Wiatrowski; a great-granddaughter, Isabella; three brothers, Edward, Michael and Frank; two sisters, Helen and Blanche; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Stanley.

A graveside blessing service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Dunmore Cemetery. Interment will follow.

Arrangements by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.


