Sandra (Cusumano) Jones, 72, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died peacefully Saturday surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the widow of James P. Jones, who died April 20, 2016.
Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Vito "Blouse" and Anna Micknick Cusumano, she was a graduate of Old Forge High School. Sandra worked as a cook for her family's business, Rossi's Market in Old Forge. Previously, she was a cook and baker at Allied Long Term Care Center for many years.
Sandra's granddaughters were her entire world. She cherished them beyond description. Her family wishes to acknowledge Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli and his nurse practitioner, Sonja, for the wonderful care given to Sandra. A grateful appreciative note is also extended to Allied Skilled Nursing second floor North staff for their tremendous level of care and concern. Sandra's family will be forever grateful for all that they have done to make her stay pleasant and comfortable. Stacie, Sandra's daughter, wishes to also thank Pete Preslock for his unwavering and steadfast support throughout.
Surviving are a son, Chris Jones; a daughter, Stacie Beviglia, and husband Rich; two grandchildren, Liza and Ava Beviglia, all of Old Forge; a sister, Cathy Rossi and husband, Larry, Old Forge; a brother, Tom Cusumano, and wife, Toni, Pittston; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and beloved cousins.
Funeral arrangements have been privately made at the convenience of Sandra's family and have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 3, 2020