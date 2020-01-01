|
Sandra Judith Moran, a lifelong resident of North Scranton, died peacefully Tuesday morning at Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton after an illness. Her beloved husband, Billy, died in 2007.
Sandra was the daughter of the late Robert and Genevieve Mackie. Her brother, Robert Mackie, and sister, Jacqueline Barone, preceded her in death.
Sandra is survived by her sons, William and his wife, Debbi; Scott and his wife, Heather; and Craig and his wife, Michelle. Sandra is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Caitlin and Lauren, Gage, and Connor and Colton.
In her youth, Sandra was an avid roller skater and later she took up western line dancing. In her later years, she could be found gardening or wallpapering her house.
Sandra retired from Specialty Printers in Scranton, and, until recently, was employed by Target of Dickson City. Sandra also found time to obtain her GED, an accomplishment she was very proud to have achieved.
Sandra was an advocate for animals and took in strays throughout her life. Sandra volunteered at shelters and often went without to care for sick and injured strays. Her companion dogs, Bo and Puggy, and her cats, Guy and Kitty, were all rescues and made her life much happier.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center for their care and concern for their mother's welfare in her time of need.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Cats & Dogs Inc., 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 1, 2020