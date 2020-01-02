Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
Sandra Judith Moran Obituary
Services have been scheduled for Sandra Judith Moran, of North Scranton, who died Tuesday at Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton.

The funeral will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects today from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Cats & Dogs Inc., 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020
