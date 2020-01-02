|
Services have been scheduled for Sandra Judith Moran, of North Scranton, who died Tuesday at Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton.
The funeral will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects today from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Cats & Dogs Inc., 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020