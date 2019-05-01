Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra R. McMyne. View Sign Service Information Shifler-Parise Funeral Home 18 Airport Road Clifford , PA 18413 (570)-222-3100 Send Flowers Obituary





Born June 12, 1936, in Carbondale, daughter of the late Leonard W. and Gladys Wedeman Shields, Sandy was of the Methodist faith and attended Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. A hard worker her entire life, she started her work career in the Carbondale garment industry and later worked for Pizza Crust and Tioga Campers, both of Carbondale, Ames Shower Curtain, Forest City, and ATI/Dawn Specialty Systems, Peckville. She retired at the age of 77 from Walmart, Dickson City, where she worked in the lawn and garden department.



Sandy enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening or taking rides in the country. She liked the challenge of a good puzzle, but most of all, she cherished the time spent with family and friends.



She is survived by two daughters, Susan A. Meek, Jermyn; and Nancy J. Kresock, Clarks Summit; a son, William L. Meek, Carbondale; three grandchildren, Jason Kresock, Scranton; Sean Meek and companion, Kimberly Hamilton, Jermyn; and Amy Curtin and husband, Sean, Paramus, N.J.; two great-grandchildren, Fallon and Brenden Curtin; a brother, Terry Shields and wife, Nancy, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Amber Jean McMyne and Harriet Loftus; and her first husband, Lewis J. Meek.



The funeral will be May 18 at 5 p.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, officiated by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.



Friends may call Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. To share condolences and photos with Sandy's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at



Memorial contributions may be sent to the of NEPA, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.

