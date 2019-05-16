Services have been set for Sandra R. McMyne, 82, of Jermyn, who died April 27, after a nine-year courageous battle with heart disease.
The funeral will be Saturday at 5 p.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, to be officiated by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
Friends may call Saturday from 3 to service time. Memorial contributions may be sent to the of NEPA, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2019