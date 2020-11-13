Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Lally Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandy Lally Clark Obituary

Sandy Lally Clark, 63, passed on Nov. 11, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Thiel Lally.

Sandy is survived by her grandchildren that she adopted, Dante, Paige, and Trent; her son, Eric; grandchildren, Skylar and Ethan; sisters, Karen Jenny, Barb Fiedler, Bonnie Price, Linda Simyan, Kathy Verrastro and Betty Jean Kowalski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services.

Anyone wishing to honor Sandy may do so by a random act of kindness.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -