Sara A. Moyer, 86, South Scranton, died May 10 at the Linwood Nursing Center. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Walter E. Moyer Sr.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late John and Marion Patrick Uffalussy Sr., she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked as a seamstress. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Sacred Hearts Church, South Scranton.



Sara was a great lover of animals, who spoiled countless pets in her lifetime. She was an outstanding gardener, creating a magical oasis in her backyard. Charitable, her advice was never uninvited and will be sorely missed. She believed in her family and loved them unconditionally.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Walter E. Moyer Jr. and wife, Stacey, Scranton; a daughter, Catherine Moyer, Scranton; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Judith A. Carlin; and a brother, John Uffalussy Jr.



A Mass of Christian Burial, with burial in Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton, was held privately at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1355 Peachtree St., NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.



Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.

