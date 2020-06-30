Home

Sara Ann Smith Obituary

Sara Ann Smith, 24, of Scranton, entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 27.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Angelo Michael Smith and Tammy Ann Driscoll Smith, of West Scranton. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 2014. She was employed by Aramark in the Scranton School District.

Her family was the center of her life. She always looked forward to getting together with friends and family. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was always the center of a room with her contagious laugh and beautiful smile. She was so very loved and will be so greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Mason; a brother, Zachary; a sister, Brittany Ann Warman and husband, Eric; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Mary Driscoll, all of Scranton; two nieces and two nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Faith Ann; paternal grandparents, Robert Edward Smith, Ruth Sacchetti Smith; and her best friend, Jess.

Family and friends may call Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a blessing service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli.

Please note that due to social distancing directives attendees must wear a mask and those present should expect to wait to enter the building until notified. Only 50 individuals are allowed in at a time. Please express your condolences in a timely manner to be considerate of others. Thank you in advance.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to consider making donations to her son, Mason at Net Federal Credit Union, 119 Mulberrry St., Scranton, PA 18503.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2020
