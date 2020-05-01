|
Sara Jane (Burgette) Owens, also known as Janie, passed April 18, at Emory-Decatur Hospital in Decatur, Ga., following an illness.
A longtime resident of Nyack, N.Y., she was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Scranton, Pa. Sara was the daughter of the late Rev. Winifred and Ceola (Parker) Burgette.
Sara was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Following high school, she traveled and worked along the east coast, then settled in Rockland County, Nyack, N.Y., where she was employed by Simon & Schuster Publishers, then later retired.
Janie was a former member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Nyack, N.Y., serving that congregation as an usher, member of the Industrial Club, pastor's secretary and was a president and member of the church choir. While being in the choir at Pilgrim, Sara sang with an amazing vocal talent sharing God's word from church to church.
Janie impacted many lives within her community playing a mother role to many youth everywhere she resided, inspiring many to be great.
She was also a member of the Bethel AME Church in Scranton, serving Bethel AME in many capacities.
Surviving are her daughters, Vonetta Smith, of Lithonia, Ga.; and Ashley Dawson, of Nyack, N.Y.; grandchildren, Trev'on Smith and Simone Estiverne; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Burgette, W. Fletcher Burgette Jr., Carl Burgette Sr. and Melvin Burgette Sr.; and sister, Delores Burgette Fuller.
Private graveside services and rite of committal will be conducted at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly, Pa.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow, Pa. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020