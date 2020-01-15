|
Sara Louise Pisarz, 53, of Kingston, Pa., left our world too soon, fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Sara was a graduate of Bloomsburg University and had been the former director of the Early Childhood Development Center and teen director at the Wilkes-Barre Jewish Community Center, where she had received numerous awards including most recently, the Advisor of the Year award. Sara was deeply involved with the Jewish community and the JCC Day Camp. She was a BBYO adviser for more than 15 years, and had a strong effect on more than 300 teens from all over the northeast region. Sara's personality lit up a room, and she was known as the "411" because she always had the latest information on everything. She dedicated her life to helping others. Her loud and exuberant charisma reached so many people. Sara won the National Advisor Award through BBYO, and will be honored for her accomplishments at the international convention in Texas in February. Sara was an incredible soul and will always be remembered. The world has gotten a lot quieter with Sara now gone.
She is survived by three incredible children, Danielle Kassin and husband, Rafael, Oakhurst, N.J.; Rachel Pisarz, New York City; and Mitchell Pisarz, New York City, and their father, Allan Pisarz, Scranton; a grandson, Elliot Morris Kassin; her mother, Rochelle Welcovitz, Ohio; two sisters, Tamara Worthen and husband, Tony, Ohio; and Maxine Schooler and husband, Tom, Ohio; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Martin Welcovitz.
Her family would to thank Gabby, Yaya, Sue, Heather and the staff at the Jewish Home for all their dedicated care.
The funeral will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with services by Rabbi Samuel K. Sandhaus. Interment in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to the time of service.
Shiva will be observed at 844 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, Thursday through Sunday, and thereafter Monday through Wednesday at 535 West Lincoln Ave., Oakhurst, NJ 07755.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020