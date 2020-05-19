|
Sara Martinello, 94, of Dunmore and a recent resident of St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, in 1993.
Born in Exeter, daughter of the late Giovanni and Santa Costantini Silvi, she had been a member of Dunmore Presbyterian Church. Before retirement, she worked in the local garment industry.
Sara was a very avid and accomplished bowler and enjoyed every trip she took to a casino. Everyone who knew her called her Aunt Sara and loved her. She made her family and friends always smile with laughter.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald "Ronnie," in 2014; sisters, Mary Rudolfi, Vicki DePietro and Erma Levin; and brothers, Emil, August and Arthur Silvi.
Sara's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Villa for the care and compassion given to Sara during her stay with them.
Due to the current health crisis, a private service will be held at Fairview Memorial Pak, Elmhurst Twp.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore. To offer an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020