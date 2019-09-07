Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Meth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah A. Meth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah A. Meth Obituary
Sarah A. Meth, South Abington Twp., died Friday in Scranton Health Care Center.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Samuel and Bella Meyeroff Meth, she was a graduate of Lincoln High School and had made her full career at MetLife until retirement.

She is also survived by her sister, Wilma Frawley; nieces, nephews and her dear friend, Mary McCleneghan.

A funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.

To offer a condolence, please visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now