Sarah A. Meth, South Abington Twp., died Friday in Scranton Health Care Center.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Samuel and Bella Meyeroff Meth, she was a graduate of Lincoln High School and had made her full career at MetLife until retirement.
She is also survived by her sister, Wilma Frawley; nieces, nephews and her dear friend, Mary McCleneghan.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 7, 2019