Sarah Anne Connors, 92, of Mount Cobb, a resident of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home in Elmhurst Twp., went to be in Our Lord's arms while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday. She was the widow of Gerald Connors.
Born in Chichester, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Leonard E. and Edith A. (Dinklocker) Shriver. Sarah was known to many as Mommom, and was an incredible, compassionate woman. Her faith was unwavering, and she had tremendous love for her family, friends and church.
Sarah's family would like to extend thanks to the staff at St. Mary's Villa for the endless amounts of love and support during her stay. They became a second family to everyone.
Surviving are her children, Gary Connors, Gail Adams, Cheryl Swingle and Barry Connors; her sister, Gertrude Willis; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Sarah was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Colleen; and son, Gerald Connors Jr.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Mount Zion Cemetery, Collindale, Pa.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, Pa. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020