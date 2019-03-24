Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah C. DeSando. View Sign

Sarah C. DeSando, 93, of Dunmore, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was married to the late Jack DeSando, who died in 2008.



Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Charles and Gaetana Serenti Valenza, Sarah was educated in Dunmore schools. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.



Sarah was a loving wife and mother, and she couldn't have been more proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by two sons, Michael and wife, Nancy; and Jack and wife, Linda; three brothers, Pat, Sam and Charlie; grandchildren, Melanie, Jason, Todd and Lisa; great-grandchildren, Haddon, Eleanor, Raney and Henry; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joe; and infant, Charles.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Allied Services Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103 Scranton, PA 18501.



The funeral will take place Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Dunmore. Interment will be private.



Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore.

