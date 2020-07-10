Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
Sarah French
Sarah D. French Obituary

Sarah D. French, 84, of Hobe Sound, Fla., and Lake Winola, died peacefully Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of William P. French, who died in 2018.

Born in Rockville Center, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late F. Howard and Laura M. Downs. She was a 1954 graduate of Mineola High School and went on to nursing school.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit. She was also a member of the Swingettes Golf Club, Florida, where she obtained a hole-in-one, and the Heritage Ridge Golf Club, Florida. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time at the lake with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Duckworth and husband, Randy, Clarks Summit; five grandchildren, Suzanne Armstrong, Christopher Duckworth, Brian Bills, Kathryn Bills and Ashley French; six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Timothy Armstrong; Bentley, Maxwell and Gavin Duckworth; and Everly Sweetman; brother, Howard Downs and his wife, Maryellen; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, William P. French Jr. and Thomas J. French; a daughter, Christine E. Bills; and sister, Lorraine Grimmig.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


