Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Sarah E. Fabricatore

Sarah E. Fabricatore Obituary
Sarah E. Fabricatore, 32, of Dunmore, died Sunday at home.

Born in Newport News, Va., she was the daughter of Thomas B. Fabricatore and Barbara Zayac Fabricatore, and stepdaughter of Paulette Fabricatore, all of Dunmore.

She was a graduate of Dunmore High School, received a B.S. from the University of Scranton and was near completion of a master's degree in health care administration from the University of Scranton.

Sarah was employed by TPALS, Scranton, enjoyed music, hiking and learning, was a devoted daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend, and will be dearly missed.

Also surviving are a sister, Erika Fabricatore, Chandler, Ariz.; her maternal grandmother, Mary J. "Toppy" Zayac, Dunmore; aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral will be Thursday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Friends attending the Mass are asked to go directly to church Thursday morning. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 18, 2019
