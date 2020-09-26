Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Dietrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Fordham Dietrick


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Fordham Dietrick Obituary

Sarah Fordham Dietrick, 92, of Scranton, passed away on Monday at Allied Skilled Nursing. Sarah was the wife of the late Frank E. Dietrick, who passed away in March of 2014. The couple was married for 63 years.

Born Jan. 6, 1928 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Alicia Fordham Sr. Sarah graduated from Kent Place School, Summit, N.J., and Bennett College, Millbrook, N.Y. She volunteered her time with the Junior League of Scranton and also served as a deacon, elder and president of the women's association at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton, where they were members.

The family would like to thank Dr. Anees Fogley, Dr. Charles Deck, and the nurses and staff at Allied Terrace for their compassionate care.

Surviving are her children, Frank Dietrick Jr., Philadelphia; Timothy T. Dietrick (Bertye), Fleetville; and Abigail Vakay, West Hampton, N.Y.; grandsons, Justin and Andy Dietrick, and Conor and Will Vakay; nieces and nephews.

Sarah was also preceded in death by her siblings, Walter H. Fordham Jr., William B. Fordham and Mary F. Reedy.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Andrew Luke Millett Research Fund at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Sarah's care has been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now