Sarah J. Davis, 91, of Union Dale, passed away Monday, April 20, at the Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, of respiratory failure caused by pneumonia. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Donald D. Davis.
Born in 1929 in Herrick Center, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Sadie Emmons Howell. Before retirement, she was employed as an edge stitcher for the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Co. in Forest City. Her interests were antiques and yard sales. Also, for many years, Sarah and Donald drove to New York state along with their pop-up camper to attend country music jamborees. No two people loved each other and each other's company more than they did. She will be sorely missed.
Also surviving are her daughters, Helen Rice, Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Melany Franks and husband, Dave, Union Dale; her son, Donnie, at home; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Freeman Howell, Union Dale; a brother-in-law, Hobart Davis and wife, Ester, Fort Pierce, Fla.; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Howard B. Davis; and a sister, Viola Griffin.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private with interment in Meyers Cemetery, Union Dale.
Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020