Service Information Louis M Margotta Funeral Home 511 Church St Jessup , PA 18434 (570)-489-2230

Sarah J. McGee, 39, of Jefferson Twp., Moosic Lakes, died Wednesday at Allied Hospice after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.



She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Ryan McGee; a daughter, Lily; and a son, Benjamin, both at home.



Sarah was a graduate of North Pocono High School and attended the University of Scranton. She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Moscow. After many years of employment at PNC Bank, she retired to enjoy and raise her family.



Sarah loved life, her family, family traditions, adventure and traveling to Maine, the Caribbean or wherever her heart would take her. She absolutely adored her two children, Lily and Ben, instilling in them love and respect for animals and nature.



Sarah was artistic and had an unbelievable sense of humor that remained intact throughout her illness. She squeezed every ounce out of life, in order to spend every possible second with her children. Sarah was stronger than anyone could fathom. She truly loved her husband, Ryan, who was by her side throughout the joys and challenges of their lives. Perhaps what most exemplifies Sarah's positive attitude was her view that, instead of finding excuses not to do things, find reasons to do them.



The loss of Sarah left a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled.



She was the daughter of Joseph and Christine Krisanda Marchegiani, of Moosic Lakes. Also surviving are two brothers, Justin Marchegiani and his partner, LeeAnn; and Joseph and his wife, Elise, all of Moosic Lakes.



Friends may call Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. The funeral Mass will be Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m., at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Moscow. Interment at a later date at the convenience of the family.

