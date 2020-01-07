|
Sarah Jane "Sally" Bell, Scranton, died Saturday evening at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Facility after an illness. Her husband of 54 years, Robert N., died in 2003.
A lifelong resident of Scranton, daughter of the late William and Sarah Hobbs Johns, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a seamstress in the local garment industry before retirement.
She was a member of Providence United Presbyterian Church and was active in church activities, especially the making of Welsh cookies. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Services for their care and compassion for the past five years.
Surviving are three daughters, Barbara Golob, Duryea; Sally McConlogue McCullon and husband, Joe, Scranton; and Diane Horrocks Dalton and husband, Michael, Factoryville; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Hilkert, Bainbridge, N.Y.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert; and three sisters.
The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., with services by the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson, Providence United Presbyterian Church. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Providence United Presbyterian Church, 1145 Providence Road, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 7, 2020