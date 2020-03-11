Home

Sarah Steinbacher, 71, died Thursday at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Mabel Cigna, Scranton, and the late Samuel Cigna. Sarah was a 1966 graduate of South Scranton Central Catholic High School and a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, South Scranton.

She is also survived by her daughter, Tina Profka (Jason), Scranton; three grandchildren; three sisters, Josephine Cigna, Scranton; Mary Ann Jolly, Virginia; and Mae Keiper (Robert), Scranton; nieces, nephews and cousins; and companion, Joseph Burda, Scranton.

A private blessing service was held Monday in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton, by the Rev. Siby John, C.P. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020
