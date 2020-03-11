|
|
Sarah Steinbacher, 71, died Thursday at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Mabel Cigna, Scranton, and the late Samuel Cigna. Sarah was a 1966 graduate of South Scranton Central Catholic High School and a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, South Scranton.
She is also survived by her daughter, Tina Profka (Jason), Scranton; three grandchildren; three sisters, Josephine Cigna, Scranton; Mary Ann Jolly, Virginia; and Mae Keiper (Robert), Scranton; nieces, nephews and cousins; and companion, Joseph Burda, Scranton.
A private blessing service was held Monday in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton, by the Rev. Siby John, C.P. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020