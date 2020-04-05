|
|
Scott Christopher Michael, Olyphant, passed away Tuesday at home.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Donna Michael Weber. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed by the Keystone Sanitary Landfill.
Scott loved motorcycles, operating heavy equipment and machinery, politics, music and admiring the stars with his telescopes, but his greatest love was the love he had for his twin daughters, Emily and Juliet. They were his true loves.
Also surviving are his twin daughters, Emily and Juliet Michael; his former wife, Lynne Gaughan Michael; and brothers, William Michael, and Greg, Joseph and Kevin Evanski.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Glen and Gerald Evanski.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a future date by his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020