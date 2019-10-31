|
Scott Dickman, 49, Dalton, died Monday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife is the former Leah Farrell-Purdy. The couple married in October 2017.
Born in Quantico, Va., he was the son of the late Robert and Marcia Tripp Dickman II. He loved his time on the farm as a teenager with his uncle Harry, aunt Joyce and cousin Jerry, who were his second family. Scott was employed with MJ Mackarey Snacks for more than 10 years. He found true love and happiness with his soulmate and they had eight amazing years together. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family. He loved to cook and he had a love for nature. Scott enjoyed planting flowers and taking care of his plants. He enjoyed his bird feeders and watching several kinds of birds that gathered around them. He enjoyed taking family trips and attending many concerts.
His pride and joy were his boys and his beloved dog, Gemma. Scott was also able to help many others through the Gift of Life program with his organ donation.
Also surviving are four sons, Anthony LePera, Arnold, Calif; Bryan Hammer, Dalton; Tyler Purdy, Dalton; and Jesse Ferko, Great Mills, Md.; three sisters, Patricia Goo and her husband, Wayne, Hawaii; Audrey Slocum, Scranton; and Barbara Eberle and her husband, Stephen, Factoryville; brother, Robert E. III and his wife, Sharon, South Abington Twp.; brother-in-law John Farrell, Scott Twp.; an uncle, Hal Dickman; nieces, nephews and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Enos Slocum.
The funeral will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by Karen Rickaby. Friends may call Sunday from 2 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leah Farrell-Purdy, c/o Peoples Security Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 248, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019