Scott F. Kazlaski, 47, of Duryea, formerly of Dickson City, passed away on Sunday, March 3 at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. He was born in Dickson City on Oct. 8, 1971, and was the son of Dolores Prynkiewicz and the late Robert Kazlaski.



Scott was a member of the Rock Church Worship Center, Scranton. He was a 1989 graduate of Dunmore High School. Scott attended the University of Scranton and the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. He was employed for the last 19 years by Terminix, of Olyphant.



Scott was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Duke Basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, for many years he was actively involved with the Avoca/Dupont Little League. He enjoyed many family fishing trips and enjoyed playing video games with his children. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Kazlaski.



In addition to his mother, Scott is survived by his wife of 17 years, the former Michele Jenny Kazlaski; his sons, Xavier and Wyatt, at home; and his daughter, Cecily Hares, of Scranton. Also surviving are his brother, Robert and his wife, Etta Smith, of Howard, Pa.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 5 p.m. at the Rock Church Worship Center, 530 Morgan Highway, Scranton, with Pastor Chris Stark officiating. Friends may call for visitation at the church from 4 until time of service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.



Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com

