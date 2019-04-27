Scott H. Kinzinger, Honesdale, died unexpectedly at home Tuesday.
A visitation for friends and family will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Grace Ridge Church, formerly First Presbyterian Church, 10th and Church streets, Honesdale.
Memorial contributions may be made to Honesdale Little Baseball Association, 1168 Owego Turnpike, Honesdale, PA 18431; or Freedom Lodge 88 IOOF, P.O. Box 191, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2019