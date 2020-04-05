|
Scott J. Fertal, 49, of Taylor, passed away Friday at his home. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Sekelsky Fertal, and together they have celebrated six wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Scott was the son of Donna J. Lewis Maida, Larksville, and the late Francis W. Fertal. He was a 1988 graduate of Hanover Area High School, where he played football. He furthered his education at Wilkes University. Scott worked as a teacher's assistant at Luzerne Intermediate Unit. In addition to his family, Scott lived for football and he was an assistant coach for Lake-Lehman High School and Hanover Area High School. He loved and was loved by all the past and present players.
Scott was an avid Penn State, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan. His knowledge of sports was remarkable, and his kind and gentle spirit will remain with all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife and his mother, Scott is survived by his stepfather, Richard Maida, Larksville; his mother-in-law, Marie Homko Sekelsky, Taylor; a sister-in-law, Jaclyn Carrotto and husband, Mike; two special nephews, Michael and Ryan Carrotto; two cousins, Robert and Jeffrey Lewis; his beloved cat, Juilet; and numerous extended family members.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, future memorial services and calling hours for Scott will be held in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a memorial contribution to the Lake Lehman Wellness Center, 1237 Market St., Lehman, PA 18627.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020