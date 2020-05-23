|
|
Sean C. Michaels, 33, Drums, died May 14 in Carbondale.
Born Sept. 29, 1986, in Conway, S.C., he was the son of Christopher Michaels, of Drums, and the late Christine Horton Michaels, who died on Dec. 6, 2019.
Sean grew up in Bloomsburg and later graduated from Solanco High School, Quarryville, in 2004. He received both his undergraduate and master's degrees from Bloomsburg University to pursue a teaching career. After student-teaching in the Hazleton School District, he relocated to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 2013 where he taught civics and was also a basketball coach at a local charter school. Sean enjoyed playing and coaching sports, mentoring and tutoring, and he was beloved by his students. He was an avid reader and himself a lifelong learner of history and literature. Sean returned to Pennsylvania in 2015 and after struggling with addiction for several years. He recently found a career in drug and alcohol counseling while at the White Birch Retreat in Carbondale.
He is also survived by a brother, David T. Michaels of Norristown; grandfather, George Bougioukas and wife, Katie, of Mobile, Ala.; and grandmother, Mary Scheibe and husband, Richard, of Orlando, Fla.
Sean was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Grace Horton.
Funeral services will be held privately at the family's convenience.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the White Birch Retreat, 25 Reservoir St., Carbondale, PA 18407, to set up a Sean Michaels Memorial Scholarship Fund to assist individuals in need entering the program.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020