Sean E. Gaylets, Taylor, died Tuesday in Geisinger Community Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.



Born in 1985, in Scranton, he was the son of Jack and Joyce Blaker Gaylets. He was educated in Riverside schools and graduated in 2003. He was also a graduate of the Keystone College Culinary School.



Sean loved to cook, performing magic and had a wonderfully sarcastic sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.



Also surviving are brothers, Brendon and wife, Faydra, and their daughter, Leighann; and Ryan and his companion, Ann Ieronimo; his maternal grandmother, Joan Blaker; his best friend, Christopher Oakley; aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jerome and Lucinda Gaylets; maternal grandfather, Fenton Blaker.



Services and interment were held privately.



In Sean's memory, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.



Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston & James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.



