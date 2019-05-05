Sean, originally from Scranton, passed away on March 19.
He is survived by his mother, Joanne McAndrew, and stepfather, Bernie Naughton Sr.; his grandmother, Shirley McAndrew; aunt, uncle and many cousins.
He graduated from West Scranton High School and vo-tech for graphic arts in 2006. Having loved traveling, he found his home all over the United States and was not in his hometown when he passed. He was a very compassionate man who helped those in need, specifically those suffering from mental illness. He had an undeniable talent to self-teach any instrument he picked up, including piano and any stringed instrument. He loved animals and had a soft spot for cats.
His family held a private memorial on April 27, at Lackawanna State Park, one of his favorite places back home.
His mother would like to thank all who helped and especially those who took time out of their day to comfort us and share priceless memories to celebrate his life.
