|
|
Sebastiana (Jean) Valenza, born Oct. 3, 1928, to Frank and Mary Beninato, passed from this life into the next on May 4, from the coronavirus, COVID-19. She was a loving daughter to both of her parents and took care of both of them before they died. She had two brothers, Raymond and Matthew, both deceased.
Jean is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Pat, who would still call her "Baby," and who would take her hand on the spur of the moment and slow dance in the living room. The look in his eyes displayed the love he had for her for 69 years. April 21 was their wedding anniversary. A surprise 85th birthday party was given to her at the Regal Room with tons of family and friends present, and the Continentals entertained. A son was lost in a miscarriage and two daughters arrived, Donna and Patti Jean. Devastatingly, in 1965, Patti Jean died from cancer. She saw angels before her death, which gave the family some comfort. My mother always said she couldn't wait to see Patti Jean again. The time passed, but the grief and sadness never went away.
Mom worked as a seamstress in the dress factories for many years. She enjoyed many vacations with family and friends, but most of all, she loved being with us and the grandchildren. Her dog, "Scotty Boy," was just like her child, and she missed him terribly. Scotty Boy was very spoiled. Everyone called her "Mimi" and loved her immediately. Most recently, she lived at Mountain View Nursing Home. The nurses and aides, Kathy, Iris, Mary and Ann took excellent care of her, and made sure she knew she was loved. Her best friend Shirley will truly miss her. The last days of her life with the virus brought new staff, but their compassion and care were outstanding. Her last nurses, "Donna" and "Christina," held her hand and cried non-stop as we watched helplessly through the window. Three granddaughters brought joy, Nicole Stadnitski, of Dickson City; Tammy Reiprich and husband, Paul, of Lake Ariel; and Robyn McMynne and husband, Matt, of New Market, Md. Nikki and Neil Smargiassi graced us with two little girls, Ava Marie, now 16 years old, and Lucia Bella, 13 years old. Tammy and Paul followed with two gorgeous boys, Paul, 12, and Michael, 11. Robyn and Matt followed them with a son, Riley Rufus, having Pat's gorgeous blue eyes. Money did not bring happiness, family did. Our large Sunday dinners and family get-togethers were always loud, hectic and fun. She is also survived by Donna's husband, Don Hanson, who loved her like a mother, and always took good care of us. Jean and Donald Moren, of New Jersey, were her sister and brother-in-law. Jean was not a blood relative, but was her true sister in every sense, and was truly missed when she died several years ago.
My mom leaves behind several other cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews, all who loved her very much. She was of the Catholic Faith and a member of Holy Cross Parish in Olyphant. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private, with interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Blakely. There will be a Mass and celebration of her life at a later date.
Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020