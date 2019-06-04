Sebastiano (Sabie) Salvatore Naro, 90, died Friday at UHS Binghamton General Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y. As in life, he was surrounded at the time of his death by his loving family who will forever carry his spirit with them.



He was born in Dunmore, Jan. 24, 1929, son of the late Louis J. and Josephine (Serrenti) Naro. Sabie joined the United States Army in January 1951, serving his country as a corporal in Korea during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in October 1952.



On June 16, 1956, he married Lillian E. Tuzze, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage before she passed away in 2016.



He retired in 1992 from International Paper after having worked as an operating engineer in the power plant for 30 years. He spent much of his early retirement traveling, and often enjoyed trips to Atlantic City to take advantage of his card-playing skills and luck at the dice table. He also spent many evenings relaxing at his son's garage in what had come to be known as "Motor Nite."



Sabie was full of energy and even danced to one of his favorite songs, "That's Amore," at his recent 90th birthday party. He enjoyed all of life and was eager to hear every detail of his children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities. In recent years, he kept in touch with family and friends on various social media, always ending with "God bless!"



He spent many summers with his family at their cottage on Lake Lowe. He never missed a family occasion and always had a good story to tell about his antics growing up with his brothers and sisters in Dunmore.



He was an avid cook and enjoyed monthly breakfasts with Korean War veterans and fellow Anitec/IP retirees. He was a member of SS. John & Andrew Parish in Binghamton.



Besides his parents and his wife, Lillian, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Salvatore (Rose) Naro and Louis (Lois) Naro.



Survivors include his two sons, Louis (Ellen) Naro, of Corning, N.Y.; and Joseph (the late Karen) Naro, of Binghamton; six grandchildren, Christopher (Maryanne) Naro, of Marlton, N.J.; Jeffrey (Bernadette) Naro, of Atlanta, Ga.; Elizabeth Naro, of Tanzania, Africa; Joseph, Brenden and Eric Naro, all of Binghamton; five great-grandchildren, Alex, Mia, Matthew and Kaela Naro, all of Marlton; and Theresa Naro, of Atlanta; two sisters, Jane (the late Michael) Sibio, of Dunmore; and Marie (the late Edward) Gavin, of Dunmore; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.





Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2019