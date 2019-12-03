Home

Services set for Patricia "Aunt Pat" Walsh

Services set for Patricia "Aunt Pat" Walsh
Funeral services have been scheduled for Patricia Walsh, 93, of Scranton, who died Saturday morning at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Hospice.

The funeral will be Thursday, Dec. 5, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the church from 9 until the commencement of services. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Arrangements, Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, Scranton.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of this newspaper.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019
